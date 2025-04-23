Real Madrid may not have made many decisions about their summer transfer window, but there are one or two certainties, at least from their perspective. One of them will be the departure of Jesus Vallejo at the end of his contract, and another will be the arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold at the end of his Liverpool contract.

Los Blancos have believed Alexander-Arnold to be more or less a done deal since January, and in March it was reported that after further contact between the two parties, the only thing missing was the signature for him to arrive at Real Madrid. For many in Spain, the question is whether he will join up with his new team for the Club World Cup or in the summer.

However Liverpool have not yet given up hope of retaining him entirely, even if it remains difficult. Alexander-Arnold has remained coy on his future, and it was picked up on that Mohamed Salah, who has renewed his deal at the club, and usually posts a selfie with the Liverpool goalscorer, did not do so with the right-back over the weekend. However on Wednesday he did follow through with that tradition.

As per the Liverpool Echo, the Reds continue to hope that Alexander-Arnold will pull out of the Real Madrid deal and sign a new one at Anfield. That is why they did not entertain an approach from Los Blancos in January, and they will make a last-ditch attempt to retain him, as the Premier League celebrations approach.

It should be noted that this has been the line from Merseyside for the past nine months, while there has been unwavering confidence from the Spanish capital that Alexander-Arnold will arrive in the summer. It would be a major surprise if he did U-turn on his decision, and leave Real Madrid reeling. The lack of concern, or even reporting in Spain on the matter is perhaps telling though.