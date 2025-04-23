Wednesday saw four more La Liga matches played across Spain, and each one had something major on the line. Real Madrid took on Getafe in the featured game, with the other three seeing Celta Vigo host Villarreal, Athletic Club take on Las Palmas, while Real Sociedad made the short trip to face Alaves in a Basque derby.

Celta Vigo 3-0 Villarreal

Celta Vigo took another step towards securing European qualification after an emphatic victory over Villarreal at Balaidos. The visitors opted to make significant rotations after their weekend draw against Real Sociedad, and that decision backfired on head coach Marcelino Garcia Toral. Eric Bailly was sent off on 37 minutes for a professional foul, and the Galicians took advantage as Fer Lopez, Borja Iglesias and Iago Aspas found the back of the net to take them up to seventh in the standings.

Athletic Club 1-0 Las Palmas

Athletic Club have strengthened their hold on a Champions League place after a nervy victory over Las Palmas. It was a dream start at San Mames as Inaki Williams fired home inside five minutes, but a combination of poor finishing and good goalkeeping meant that Ernesto Valverde’s side were not able to add to their tally in the remaining minutes. And they were almost made to pay in the second half, but Unai Simon made big saves to ensure his clean sheet.

Alaves 1-0 Real Sociedad

Alaves have moved out of the relegation places at the expense of Las Palmas after a crucial 1-0 win against Basque rivals Real Sociedad. A game of few clear-cut chances was decided in the 65th minute when defender Nahuel Tenaglia found the back of the net, sparking wild scenes at Mendizorroza. A victory would have moved La Real into the European places, but instead, they remain in ninth, two points behind Mallorca.