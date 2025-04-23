Real Madrid keep pace with Barcelona in La Liga with victory over Getafe

Real Madrid have kept themselves in the La Liga title race after picking up an important 1-0 victory over Getafe at the Coliseum.

Carlo Ancelotti opted to make several changes to his side ahead of this weekend’s Copa del Rey final against Barcelona. The likes of Antonio Rudiger, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo Goes were afforded rests, and that allows players such as Arda Guler and Endrick Felipe to be given a rare opportunity in La Liga.

And it was an opportunity that Guler took, as he scored the only goal of the game. Real Madrid launched a quick counter-attack followed a Getafe corner, and although they were unable to get a shot off initially, the ball came to the Turkish midfielder on the edge of the box, and his driven effort was too hot to handle for David Soria.

Getafe will be kicking themselves that they were unable to get anything from this match. Borja Mayoral missed a big chance in the first half, and in the second period, Mauro Arambarri fluffed a glorious opportunity following a counter-attack as he sent his effort wide with only Thibaut Courtois to beat.

There were unsavoury scenes in the closing stages as referee José María Sánchez Martínez brought a temporary halt to proceedings after Aurelien Tchouameni reported abusive chants from a small section of Getafe supporters. And that meant that there were six minutes added on at the end, but that was not enough for the hosts to force an equaliser.

The result takes Real Madrid back to within four points of Barcelona, thus keeping them in the race to retain their La Liga title. Defeat for Getafe means that they are 12th, with their deficit to the European places standing at five points.