Real Madrid defeated Getafe on Wednesday to stay in the La Liga title race, but it did not come without sacrifice. Two important players suffered injury problems during proceedings at the Coliseum, and Carlo Ancelotti has subsequently delivered a troubling first update on the situation.

As per Marca, Ancelotti told the media post-match that the injuries suffered by David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga are expected to be serious enough to keep them out of Real Madrid’s next match, which is this weekend’s Copa del Rey final against Barcelona.

“Camavinga has to be seen tomorrow, but his and Alaba’s are muscular discomfort and it is difficult for him to be present on Saturday. Yes, Fran García is the only alternative to left-back.”

Ancelotti also delivered his assessment on the victory against Getafe, which was made very difficult for his Real Madrid side.

“I’m not upset because the objective was to get the three points. The first half was better and the second half was more suffering. Güler played as an interior and he did very well. It’s true that we’ve looked for more solidity at the back and we lack more effectiveness up front. We have to be more effective.

Ancelotti also spoke glowingly on Arda Guler, who was Real Madrid’s matchwinner, while he also also spoke on the situations of Endrick Felipe, Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo Goes.

“Güler’s future is going to be more as a midfield than a forward. The quality he has in the construction of the game is phenomenal. Endrick has had two chances. The first one could not do better. The second is offside. Brahim has been out a bit in recent periods but has come in well. Today he played a very complete game in every way. Statistically, Rodrygo has to play because if he hasn’t scored in a while he will, I fully trust him.”