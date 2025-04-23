Espanyol secured a point against Valencia on Tuesday evening, drawing them again closer to safety. Both sides rank in the top six in terms of points earned in 2025, and both from unlikely positions at the turn of the year.

When the two faced off in December, Los Pericos were on just 15 points and in 18th place, with plenty of talk over whether Manolo Gonzalez may lose his job if results did not pick up. That was after 17 games, and after a brilliant run in recent months, now have 39 points in just 32 games, increasing their tally by 24 points in in two less games. With six games to go, Los Pericos likely only need a few more points to secure their safety this season.

After securing their point against Valencia, the usually terse Gonzalez broke out his funny side.

“If you told me I had these points on the day of the first leg against Valencia… I’d sooner have expected my hair to grow,” he told Relevo.

“We were very short, and the Christmas break gave us a chance to get our bearings. The players who arrived in December helped us a lot, and the results have improved. The team atmosphere is key, and those who aren’t playing behave, respect, and contribute when they come on. The group will save us as soon as possible. I was convinced we were going to survive, but the improvement in these matches is incredible.”

Espanyol have just two defeats to their name in 2025, with six wins and six draws, including a victory over Real Madrid and a draw with Atletico Madrid. That has for the most part been based on a solid defence, the saves of Joan Garcia, and a remarkable 11 goals coming from set pieces this season. Operating with the second lowest salary limit in La Liga, Espanyol will no doubt be delighted they stuck with Gonzalez, and delighted with his work.