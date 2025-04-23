Barcelona are aiming to win the Copa del Rey this weekend, but they will have to do without one of their key starters for the showdown event against Real Madrid at La Cartuja.

Against Leganes earlier this month, Alejandro Balde was forced off in the first half after suffering a muscle injury. Barcelona confirmed that the 21-year-old had sustained a hamstring problem at Butarque, and that meant that his involvement in the Copa del Rey final was in doubt – but within Can Barca, there had still been hope that he would be available.

But this has now been extinguished. As per Diario AS, Barcelona have given up hope of Balde being available to face Real Madrid this weekend, and instead, they have established a new earliest return date.

Barcelona are now hoping that Balde will be given the medical green light for next week’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Inter Milan. Hansi Flick is determined to have his starting left-back available at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, whereas he is less prepared to rush back Robert Lewandowski, who also injured his hamstring in the victory against Celta Vigo last weekend.

Balde will be replaced by one of Gerard Martin or Hector Fort against Real Madrid. The former has been the backup left-back throughout the season despite a string of questionable performances, but that could be threatened after an impressive display from Fort in Barcelona’s victory over Mallorca on Tuesday.

There is no doubt that Balde is a huge loss for Barcelona. He has been one of their most consistent performers since the beginning of 2025, so whoever replaces him will need to step up to a large degree to stop whoever starts for Real Madrid on the right wing at La Cartuja, which is likely to be Rodrygo Goes or Federico Valverde.