Villarreal star Alex Baena turned down the chance to more than triple his salary in the January transfer window, after a Saudi Arabian side was willing to activate his €60m release clause, proving that he is not solely concerned with money. However increasingly it looks as if Villarreal will have to prepare for life without Baena next season, with a number of giants circling.

Baena has voiced his affection for Barcelona in the past, amid links to the Blaugrana, while former manager Unai Emery has been keen to reunite with him at Aston Villa for some time too. The Yellow Submarine are willing to part with him for around €50m this summer though, and one of his most interested suitors are Atletico Madrid, say Diario AS.

Los Colchoneros consider him as one of their priorities for the summer transfer window this year, but are keen to bring down the cost of the operation, taking into account they will pursue Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero too. Baena has a contract until 2028, so Villarreal are in no rush to sell.

As per their information, Director of Football Carlos Bucero held talks with Villarreal officials after a recent meeting between their B teams, and explained that they could not meet their €50m asking price. However they would be willing to include Rodrigo Riquelme in the deal, who has struggled for minutes this season. Riquelme also has a deal until 2028, and both he and Baena operate off the left side.

Certainly Baena, the leading assist-provider over the last two seasons in La Liga, is a no-brainer for any top side. However whether Villarreal are willing to accept Riquelme in place of cash is another matter. He has shown flashes of talent at Atletico, but as of yet, remains an unfulfilled promise.