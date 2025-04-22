Barcelona Mallorca

WATCH: Barcelona score 45 seconds into second half to break deadlock against Mallorca

Barcelona can go seven points clear at the top of La Liga with victory over Mallorca, and they are on course to do so after taking the lead in their match at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

It was a frustrating first half for the Catalans as they were regularly denied by Mallorca goalkeeper Leo Roman and his defenders. But it has taken less than a minute for the deadlock to the broken in the second period, with the goal coming from Dani Olmo.

It is wonderful feet from Olmo, who also scored against Celta at the weekend, to create space inside the penalty area, and he ends the move by  curling the ball into the far corner. Barcelona will be very relieved to have scored so early into the second half after their goalless first period, and now they can look to see it out from here in their bid to extend their advantage at the top of the La Liga table.

