Real Madrid managerial target rules out replacing Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid may be on the hunt for a new manager this summer, with Carlo Ancelotti reportedly facing the sack at the Santiago Bernabeu after a desperately disappointing season up until now. They have already failed in their bid to defend the Champions League title they won 10 months ago, and at this stage, they are also on course to lose out in La Liga to bitter rivals Barcelona.

For now, Ancelotti is safe. Real Madrid have yet to make a decision on whether he will be sacked one year before the expiration of his contract, with that call to be made once the season has come to an end. But that has not stopped numerous managers being linked to the post, and one of those has been Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp, who has been working as Head of Global Soccer at the Red Bull football group since the start of the calendar year, has been out of management since departing Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 campaign. But while he has people within Real Madrid that would be open to his arrival, the man himself is not considering it.

As reported by The Telegraph (via Diario AS), Klopp has ruled out a move to Real Madrid this summer as he is not considering a return to the dugout until the summer of 2026 at the earliest – and there are chances that he does not come back to management at all.

The silver lining for Real Madrid in this is that Klopp was not their leading managerial candidate – that continues to be Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso. But at this stage, it is difficult to say whether he will make his return to the Bernabeu, where he spent several years as a player.