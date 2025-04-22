Real Madrid will make the decisions on signings at the end of the season – that has been the consistent line for several months, but it does not mean Los Blancos are not assessing their options already. One of the positions that has been consistently debated over the last few months is the left-back spot.

Ancelotti was asked if he was planning for next season with the club on Tuesday, and he noted that he would discuss things with them at the end of the campaign, with many expecting Xabi Alonso to replace him if they do not manage to win the Copa del Rey and La Liga. Even if Alonso does come in though, he is not expected to have a major role in the club’s transfer decisions.

As per Diario AS, Real Madrid will forge ahead with their left-back options for next season. Despite attempting to make a major signing in Alphonso Davies this season, after he renewed his contract with Bayern Munich, it appears they have decided not to strengthen the position this summer, instead looking at other priorities.

Real Madrid do have a €9m buyback option on Miguel Gutierrez at Girona, but that opportunity is described as ‘unclear’, and thus it will be Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy for next year. The latter has struggled with injuries again this year, and the former does not appear to be trusted by Ancelotti entirely, or the club for that matter.

That much has been evidenced by the Italian’s selections in recent weeks, choosing David Alaba to play at left-back in the Champions League against Arsenal, and using Eduardo Camavinga in the backline against Athletic Club this past weekend. Garcia has improved from last season, but still appears to be vulnerable in the eyes of the coaching staff when it comes to the major clashes.