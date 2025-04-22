It is becoming increasingly clear within Real Madrid that significant change is likely to be made in the coming years. It has been a desperately disappointing season so far for the reigning La Liga and European champions, and they may look to the transfer market in their efforts to turn around their fortunes.

This summer could be especially busy with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Martin Zubimendi having all been linked with moves. Those signings would address three problems positions in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, and another area where there has been issues is right wing.

Rodrygo Goes has had a hot and cold season, but it can be explained by the fact that he prefers playing on the left – where his opportunities are limited because of Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe. And because of this, there could come a time where Real Madrid aim to bring in a specialist right winger.

And that is where Bukayo Saka could come in. The Arsenal superstar scored at the Santiago Bernabeu last week, and according to former England footballer Owen Hargreaves, he could return on a permanent basis in the coming years, as per Diario AS.

“I suppose that after his performance at the Bernabeu – Arsenal won’t even want to hear about this – Real Madrid will look at him and think: ‘He can play with us’. He still has a lot of work ahead of him at Arsenal for three or four years: winning the Premier League, other titles and going to Madrid.

“Look at Trent. He won the league, won the Champions League, and now at 27, the same age as when Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United for Real Madrid. Real Madrid could end up paying €140m.”

Saka would certainly be a sensational signing for Real Madrid, and although he is an Arsenal fan, the example of Alexander-Arnold is one that can give hope for a possible future deal.