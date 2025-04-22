Barcelona will be desperate to apply further pressure on Real Madrid in La Liga on Tuesday night at 21:30 CEST, as they face RCD Mallorca, who are fighting for a European spot. However with a Copa del Rey final against Los Blancos on Saturday in Seville, Hansi Flick will have some tough decisions on his hands.

Originally the German manager was tipped to make significant changes for this game, after starting his strongest line-up against Celta Vigo. Lamine Yamal was rested, but the three goals they conceded were evidence of how little margin for error Barcelona have. Sport believe that Ronald Araujo, Hector Fort, Gavi and Eric Garcia will all start in place of Inigo Martinez, Frenkie de Jong, Gerard Martin and Fermin Lopez.

Robert Lewandowski has joined Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Andras Christensen, Alejandro Balde, Marc Casado and Marc Bernal on the injury list, and Ferran Torres would move through the middle this time. On the other hand, MD say that only Araujo and Garcia will rotate in, but Dani Olmo will start in place of Lopez. It would be somewhat surprising if Flick selected Fort having criticised him in his pre-match press conference.

For Mallorca, Jagoba Arrasate looks likely to go with three central defenders, but they too are missing a number of key players. Pablo Maffeo and Dani Rodriguez are suspended, while Vedat Muriqi, Takuma Asano, Robert Navarro and Manu Morlanes are all injured. Mallorca currently sit seventh, seven points back from Real Betis, but four teams within three points of them behind.

That leaves Mallorca with less options than usual, and Mateu Morey is likely to start at the club he came through at. It also means a start for Cyle Larin, although there is some doubt over whether youngster Marc Domenech will start alongside him, or he will go for a more experienced option in Antonio Sanchez.