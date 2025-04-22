Manchester United star dreaming of summer move to Barcelona

Barcelona are reportedly considering signing a new attacker this summer, and the player they bring could be from the Premier League. And it could also be a player that they tried to secure a deal for during the winter transfer window.

Back in January, Barcelona were very interested in taking Marcus Rashford on loan for the remainder of the season, but because of their well-documented financial problems, a deal was not possible – and in the end, he made the move from Man United to fellow Premier League side Aston Villa.

But that failed pursuit has not dampened the spirit of Rashford, who had been desperate to join Barcelona. According to Sport, the England international remains very keen on a move to La Liga leaders.

Aston Villa have an option to buy Rashford at the end of the season for a fee of £40m, and should they choose not to activate that, he will return to Man United. And should this happen, Barcelona would have a good chance of doing a deal on the right terms, which is the only way that anything would happen.

At this stage, Barcelona do not consider Rashford to be a priority, but they intend to monitor his situation throughout the summer if he does return to Man United. They see him as a player that can play in all attacking positions, so if the option of him becoming available on favourable terms were to open up, it is a chance that they could take.

Rashford is willing to remain at Aston Villa if the option of Barcelona is one that does not materialise. For now, officials at the La Liga leaders will continue to monitor his performances in the Premier League with a view to possibly making their move during the summer transfer window.