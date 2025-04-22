Barcelona make history during Mallorca victory with remarkable statistic

Barcelona kept up their unbeaten La Liga run in 2025 with a far-from-straightforward victory over Mallorca on Tuesday, with Dani Olmo’s strike 45 minutes into the second half proving to be the only goal of the game at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. But it was not for the lack of trying that the Catalans only found the back of the net on one occasion.

Barcelona were relentless in their attacking play, as they caused problems throughout the 90 minutes. And in total, they recorded a remarkable 40 shots, which Opta confirmed has equalled the record for a La Liga match dating back to the start of the 2023-24 season, which is when records began.

Lamine Yamal had the most shots of anyone in the match, as he produced 10 without finding the back of the net. He, like every other Barcelona player aside from Olmo, was denied by Mallorca goalkeeper Leo Roman, who made a remarkable 12 saves to keep the score at 1-0 until the full time whistle.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick was without the services of injured striker Robert Lewandowski, while he also chose to rest Raphinha ahead of this weekend’s Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid. Had those two started in Montjuic, there is a good chance that there would have been more than one goal scored.

In terms of individual records, Pedri created his own in another MVP performance. As reported by Carrusel Deportivo’s Fermin Suarez, the 22-year-old midfielder recorded 18 recoveries against Mallorca, which bettered his tally of 17 from the comeback victory against Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Flick will have been pleased to see his side get so many shots off, although he could be concerned the ability to turn those chances into goals. Nevertheless, the important news for Barcelona is that they picked up another three points in their bid to win the La Liga title this season.