Hansi Flick considers Barcelona “advantage” ahead of Copa del Rey final

Barcelona picked up another important victory on Tuesday as they defeated Mallorca 1-0 at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, and in doing so, they extended their lead at the top of La Liga to seven points – although that can be cut back to four if Real Madrid were to defeat Getafe on Wednesday.

As per Diario AS, Hansi Flick reflected on his side’s victory, which saw them record a record-breaking number of shots.

“I think we played a good game, we had a lot of chances to score, but I’m happy. Their goalkeeper has been fine. In fact, they have all defended well at Mallorca. But I think we made fewer mistakes than in previous games. In general, we were good.”

Flick also spoke on Pedri, who won yet another MVP award, and Dani Olmo, who was the matchwinner for Barcelona.

“Right now Pedri is playing at a top level. And not only with the ball, but also in the defensive facet. It’s not just (him and Olmo). We’re happy to have them, but the important thing is that the players who come in connect quickly with the players and that’s good to see.”

Barcelona take on Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final in their next match, and they have the luxury of having an extra day’s rest before the showpiece event this weekend. But according to Flick, there is no guarantee that this will be advantage for his side.

“It could be, it could not be. We have also played many games in the other situation. Real Madrid have a great team and one of the best coaches in the world. Ancelotti is a gentleman, I have the utmost respect for him. On Saturday we will play against Carlo’s Real Madrid and I am delighted to see him because Ancelotti is an incredible coach.”