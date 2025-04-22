“Not an exaggeration” – Barcelona icon speaks on club’s treble chances

Barcelona have had an excellent season so far, and at things stand, they can the opportunity to win a historic treble of La Liga, Champions League and Copa del Rey. And they are well-placed in all three competitions.

Hansi Flick’s side will continue their push towards the La Liga title as they face Mallorca on Tuesday, before going for the first of three possible trophies when they take on Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final this weekend. And a few days later, they play the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan.

Flick has been keen to play down talk of a possible treble for his side, but outwith Barcelona, there has been plenty of discussion. And the latest club legend to speak on the matter has been Andres Iniesta, who addressed it during the launch of his book “La mente también juega”, as per MD.

“It is not an exaggeration to talk about a treble because of what the team transmits. They are leaders in La Liga, Copa del Rey finalists and are in the semi-finals of the Champions League. It’s difficult to win a treble but hopefully we can feel that feeling. In the next games everything will be decided.”

There have been difficulties at times for Barcelona, but they have often managed to overcome them – sometimes almost impossibly so. And that belief is sure to carry them a long way. There is no doubt that Flick’s squad of players will fancy themselves to win La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, although their focus for now will be on taking things one game at a time.