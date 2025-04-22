‘Real Madrid not planning summer signings currently’ says Carlo Ancelotti

While Real Madrid continue to be linked with a number of players for summer transfer moves this summer, manager Carlo Ancelotti has claimed the club are not currently planning their moves in the upcoming window. That is despite a deal reportedly being all but done with Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold to arrive on a free in the summer.

Los Blancos have also been linked with a number of other players such as Dean Huijsen, William Saliba and Martin Zubimendi of late too, but there has been a consistent line that the club will make its final calls on these players once the season has finished. Ancelotti was asked if he and the club were planning for next season, a question more directed at his future rather than transfer speculation.

“We’ve never thought about signings during the season here. The club always thinks about signings at the end of the season.”

Which was a frequent topic throughout his press conference ahead of Getafe on Wednesday night. He was also asked if he wanted revenge next season against the injuries that capsized their plans this season.

“Honestly, I have no need for revenge against anyone or anything. I love this bench. I loved it the first time, I’m loving the second time. I hope this continues as long as possible, and if one day it ends, I’ll be grateful and take my hat off to this club. Nothing more.”

For Ancelotti, the pressure was not a major problem.

“The club is aware that this has been a more complicated year than the last. And together we handle the difficulties. The honeymoon continues. I’m very happy, very content, under a lot of pressure, but this is always the case. You see success so close, and it’s normal for stress to increase, but stress is fuel for me. It doesn’t bother me; it gives me more energy to think about more things. Until I wake up in the morning, everything is fine.”

Even if he admitted that that mistakes had been made this season.

“It could have been done better, it could have been done better. I have to take responsibility for some mistakes. But this is an evaluation we can make at the end of the season, and hopefully this consideration will fade into the background.”

On Monday it was confirmed that Xabi Alonso, who is widely expected to succeed Ancelotti at Real Madrid be it this year or next, would be allowed to leave for Los Blancos. However if Ancelotti did secure a major turnaround and manage to seal a Copa del Rey and La Liga double, that would perhaps open the door to his continuity.