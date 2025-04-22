Real Madrid will go into the Copa del Rey final as underdogs, given that they have lost their previous two meetings with Barcelona during the 2024-25 season – and in resounding fashion too, with 4-0 and 5-2 scorelines in La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup final respectively. But they will hope that it is third time lucky at La Cartuja, although for that to be the case, Carlo Ancelotti may need to make some changes.

It has been a very disappointing few weeks for Real Madrid, who have lost ground in the La Liga title race whilst also being dumped out of the Champions League in convincing fashion by Arsenal. There is a very considerable chance that they end the season without adding to their trophy collection, and should that be the case, it would be inevitable that Ancelotti loses his job.

That is the bigger picture, for the Copa del Rey final, the only focus on Ancelotti and everyone else at Real Madrid is winning it. And according to Diario AS, there could be changes abound.

Ancelotti is strongly considering a return to the 4-4-2 system that was so successful last season. But if he were to do that, there is a very strong chance that Rodrygo Goes is dropped from the line-up, with the right wing position likely to be operated by either Federico Valverde or Dani Ceballos.

There are two more positions that Ancelotti has doubts about: left-back and central midfield. The former will see Eduardo Camavinga or David Alaba play there as Fran Garcia is not counted on in big matches, and if it is the latter that plays there, it is more likely for Luka Modric to operate in the centre of park.

On top of this, Marca have confirmed that Thibaut Courtois will start for Real Madrid on Saturday. Andriy Lunin has been Real Madrid’s starting goalkeeper throughout their Copa del Rey run, but given the doubt surrounding his injury situation, he will not be risked even if he can make it to La Cartuja.