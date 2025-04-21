Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was delighted after his side managed a dramatic comeback from two goals down in the second half against Celta Vigo, with Raphinha’s penalty in stoppage time securing a 4-3 win. The image of the game was the German manager seeking out Raphinha at the final whistle for a hearty embrace, but not all of his players were as delighted with him as the Brazilian.

The primary case being Hector Fort. The teenage full-back has been barely used this season by Flick, and as the Barcelona manager greeted his players at the end of the game, Fort was seen shrugging off his attempt at a hug. Flick was then seen in discussion with Fort, who was reportedly frustrated by his lack of minutes against Celta.

He was not the only frustrated figure in the second half. Ferran Torres was seen smashing a bottle away as he came off in the second half, feeling that regardless of his performance, he always pays the price of being the least high-profile of the front three. In addition, when Pau Victor went on, Ansu Fati also took out his frustration on a water bottle, and one of the seats on the bench, cutting a glum figure. Like Fort, Fati believes he has been unfairly starved of minutes.

Frenkie de Jong is showing many defensive flaws in a position that cannot afford them. Offensively he contributes many things, but he must improve to give stability and reliability to the centre-backs. @Jordigil — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 20, 2025

According to Sport, beyond the words Flick had with Fort on the pitch, the coaching staff have taken no action, nor do they view the incidents negatively. They are not unhappy that Torres is frustrated at being taken off, although in Fati’s case, the coaching staff made him aware that he would have few minutes in January. Neither is there an issue with Fort, and they value his desire to play.

Torres looks as if he will have his chance now that Robert Lewandowski has gone down injured, but the other two are unlikely to feature often before the end of the season. Even if Jules Kounde has played almost all of Barcelona’s season, Flick has only turned to Fort when Kounde has been disciplined for lateness. Similarly, Fati’s only action since January was when Lamine Yamal deliberately asked to be taken off in order to give the 22-year-old game time.