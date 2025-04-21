Real Madrid kept their title hopes alive on Sunday night in extremis, with a late Fede Valverde strike finding the top corner in emphatic fashion. The Uruguayan midfielder’s volley set off a sonic boom at the Santiago Bernabeu, and was celebrated wildly.

Even by the VIP boxes. If at times those in the most expensive seats are more composed in their behaviour, that was not the case on Sunday night. Jumping up and down as much as anyone else in the ground was tennis legend and all-time grand slam record-holder Novak Djokovic with his family in Madrid.

Novak Djokovic 🤝 Fede Valverde Topspinpic.twitter.com/Bc3WUCX77H — Football España (@footballespana_) April 21, 2025

The expensive seats, always counting on a strong attendance from leading government ministers, was not short of star power either. Djokovic was not the only sporting headliner, with world champions pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis, six-time Olympic medallist Rebeca Andrade and 11-time gold medallist Simone Biles, both in gymnastics, and 11-time surfing champion Kelly Slater were all in attendance, as evidenced by a photo from Real Madrid with the star line-up alongside President Florentino Perez, as shown by MD.

They may have had the chance to mix it with Real Madrid’s leading star too. Injured and suspended for the Athletic Club clash, Kylian Mbappe was also at the Bernabeu watching on as his teammates fought hard for a 1-0 victory.

The Frenchman, as happened when he went off against Arsenal last week, received whistles when the cameras showed him at the Bernabeu. If his face looked glum then, he was more satisfied at the final whistle, experiencing the Bernabeu roar from upon high. Mbappe will be hoping to return to action this week, and is scheduled to be fit for the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona on Saturday, after an ankle strain. His presence against Getafe on Wednesday appears unlikely, although he is not confirmed out.