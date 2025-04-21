Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has just 34 days left in charge as manager, as per various reports coming out of the club. The Italian manager will not be sacked before the end of the La Liga season, but Brazil do believe that they can have him in place before their South American World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay in early June.

Brazil have made him their top target, but want Ancelotti in charge by June, complicating matters for Ancelotti’s exit from Los Blancos, as they have just 24 days between the end of the domestic season and the Club World Cup. Within those dates is an international window too.

As per Relevo, there is confidence that they will secure Ancelotti’s signature before the end of May, although they have Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus waiting as a back-up should that fail. They say the most likely situation is that Ancelotti and Real Madrid part ways after the final La Liga match.

Meanwhile Diario AS note that Real Madrid are considering Santiago Solari, their sporting director, and Raul Gonzalez, Real Madrid Castilla manager, as potential interim coaches for the Club World Cup. Solari struggled in the role in 2018-19, but knows the squad, the situation and the problems well. He also has the confidence of the hierarchy. Meanwhile Raul is in a different situation – he is keen on the job but on a permanent basis. However he has more experience coaching than Solari.

It has now been confirmed by Bayer Leverkusen that Xabi Alonso, Ancelotti’s expected successor, has an agreement with the club that he can leave for Real Madrid. They will give him several weeks to take a decision on his future. However it is not yet clear whether Alonso would be willing to take over before the Club World Cup, or would rather wait until what will admittedly be a curtailed preseason.