Barcelona ‘very serious’ about 25-year-old forward with €52m clause

Barcelona were reminded of their reality with the absence of Robert Lewandowski through injury this week, as their 36-year-old striker is set to miss at least the Copa del Rey final and potentially the Champions League semi-final against Inter through a muscle injury. His long-term replacement remains an area of uncertainty at the Blaugrana.

The likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko have all been linked to Barcelona over the past year, although it appears all three will be spending next season elsewhere. The combination of their price tags and the improved form of Lewandowski this season has quietened speculation.

Hansi Flick: "Mallorca have had a good season, and they also have the possibility of going into Europe next season. It will be a tough game." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 21, 2025

However reports in Italy state that Barcelona are ‘very serious’ about Fiorentina forward Moise Kean. A report several weeks ago cited the Catalan giants as one of the interested parties in Kean, alongside Newcastle United. Fiorentina President Rocco Commisso has also confirmed that he has a €52m release clause. Now Tuttosport (via Sport) claim that the Blaugrana have a strong interest in Kean.

The 25-year-old is enjoying his best season yet, after a move from Juventus last summer, and has 23 goals in 39 appearances so far. After years of flitting between Everton, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, Kean finally appears to have found a home in Florence, and with an affordable release clause for most Premier League sides, will no doubt be on the radar for another move.

It should be noted that the latest coming out of Catalonia is that Barcelona will not try to sign a forward this summer. They believe that Lewandowski has another season in his legs at the top level, and that Ferran Torres can be his alternative too, allowing them to delay their hunt for a top forward until the following year. Their priority this summer, if they can make moves, is likely to be a move for a right-back.