Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah has confirmed what was previously an open secret: he will be leaving this summer. Expected to have a host of offers from Europe’s top clubs, Tah is available for free at the end of his contract, which expires this summer.

Originally pursued by Bayern Munich and Barcelona last summer, the Bavarian giants have publicly confirmed that they are no longer trying to sign Tah, while for Barcelona, it has been reported that they have an agreement on personal terms with the Germany international.

Speaking to German magazine Kicker, as quoted by Sport, Tah has confirmed that he will be leaving Leverkusen in the summer.

“I decided some time ago not to stay here, and the club knows it now. As always, I’ve communicated it openly, and everything is now clear,” he explained, although it is no great surprise, having been linked with an exit since last summer.

There are conflicting reports on whether Barcelona will finally move for him though. While there does appear to be a consensus that Tah and Barcelona have an agreement on terms, and that the 29-year-old is prioritising a move to the La Liga behemoth, there is no clear course of action from the Catalan side. Some say they have reassured Tah they will sign him, while others say that talks have gone cold, with Tah giving the Blaugrana until May to give him guarantees.

On the other hand, there are of course other clubs interested in bringing in such a high-profile central defender. Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have been most closely linked to Tah in the Premier League, while Inter and AC Milan are cited as interested parties in Italy. Real Madrid are also likely to assess their defensive options too, and Tah fits their transfer policy – he was offered to them earlier in the season too.