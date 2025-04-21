Barcelona have a number of midfielders on their books, but it is true that it continues to be a position that attracts plenty of question marks within Can Barca. Although it looks like Frenkie de Jong will extend his deal with the club, the Blaugrana will have to be prepared should the Dutchman move on.

One of the options they were looking at last year was Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand, with the Danish international impressing under Ruben Amorim. It was reported last year that he would likely leave this summer, and that looks as if it may play out. Caught Offside say that Barcelona are one of the sides that are most keen on Hjulmand, amongst the likes of Inter and Paris Saint-Germain on the continent.

However, as tends to be the case for players on Barcelona’s radar, there is a strong interest from the Premier League. The same outlet explains that a price of around €50-60m may be enough to convince Sporting to part ways with Hjulmand. United have an interest in reuniting him with Amorim, but would want to lower that price tag, something that so far has not progressed between the two clubs.

Frenkie de Jong is showing many defensive flaws in a position that cannot afford them. Offensively he contributes many things, but he must improve to give stability and reliability to the centre-backs. @Jordigil — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 20, 2025

That perhaps means his most likely destinations are Tottenham Hotspur or Arsenal. The former are supposedly willing to spend as much as €80m on a midfielder, as they look to find an alternative for Yves Bissouma, while Arsenal look set to lose Jorginho and Thomas Partey in the summer.

Barcelona appear unlikely to move for a midfielder at that sort of price range this summer, with doubts over their salary limit capacity. Arsenal have also been linked with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi as one of their top targets, so it may be that Hjulmand is an option that both like depending on what happens with likes of de Jong or Zubimendi.