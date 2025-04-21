Atletico Madrid preparing for two departures, open to offers for 25-year-old

Atletico Madrid have six games remaining in their season, but after dropping points against Las Palmas this weekend, many fans, and likely directors, looking towards next season already. Beyond potential additions, Los Rojiblancos are starting to make decisions on departures.

One of the most likely exits is back-up goalkeeper Juan Musso, who featured in the Copa del Rey for the most part, with an appearance in La Liga and the Spanish Supercup. Despite performing relatively well for the most part, Relevo say that Atletico do not intend to extend his loan from Atalanta. They have a €7m option to buy on the 30-year-old, but will look for another alternative to Jan Oblak, while Diario AS say they will only sign him permanently if he arrives on a free.

Another likely departure is Angel Correa. Out of contract in 2026, there appears to be no offer on the table of a new deal, and Correa has agreed personal terms with Tigres in Mexico. The 30-year-old, who joined as a teenager, will bring to an end a decade at the club excepting a change of course. River Plate are also interested in repatriating Correa, with no agreement yet between Atletico and Tigres.

While his departure is much less certain, there is also a chance that Brazilian winger Samuel Lino moves on too. The 25-year-old is valued at the Metropolitano, but depending on the offers that arrive for him, with Premier League sides previously enquiring about Lino, Atletico may decide to cash in on him.

It is worth noting that Lino also has just two years remaining on his deal, meaning if Atletico were to cash in on him, now would be an ideal time to do so. Otherwise, they may consider extending his contract in order to protect his market value. Previously he has been linked to Aston Villa, where Sporting Director Monchi will be more than aware of his talents.