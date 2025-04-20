Carlo Ancelotti faces an uncertain few weeks in charge at Real Madrid following their UEFA Champions League exit.

Ancelotti’s current contract in the Spanish capital runs until the end of the 2025/26 campaign but there has been an explosion of speculation over his future.

Club president Florentino Perez is preparing for crunch talks with the Italian coach to assess what to do next but an immediate decision has not been reached.

Ancelotti has expressed his desire to focus on the season run-in, with the La Liga title race and Copa del Rey final both still in the balance, which both feature key battles with Barcelona,

Xabi Alonso has been highlighted as the favourite to come in, if Ancelotti does move on, with the former midfielder also under contract until 2026 at Bayer Leverkusen.

Rumours of Ancelotti being sacked after the Copa del Rey final with Barcelona on April 26 appear to be wide of the mark – but Perez is considering appointing a caretaker head coach for the FIFA Club World Cup in June.

As per exclusive reports from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Ancelotti will leave his role, but not until the final ball is kicked in the 20424/25 season.

The latest update from Marca indicates Perez and Ancelotti are both calm over the situation which is not fully resolved.

Brazil is Ancelotti’s main option, if he leaves, with Alonso prepared to wait in the wings until a call is made on the situation.

The story has involved huge figures from across European football and his old friend – and former manager at AC Milan – the iconic Arrigo Sacchi has warned Real Madrid against a snap judgement.

“What makes me sad, even though it’s part of football, is that everyone criticises Carletto for the elimination from the Champions League and blames him,” as per an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Do these people have any idea who Ancelotti is? Do they know what he’s won? I consider him a true master of football, not only for his trophies, but also for his human qualities.

“Real Madrid should think twice or three times before parting ways with someone like Carletto.”