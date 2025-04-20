Robert Lewandowski’s injury could seal shock Ansu Fati return

Hansi Flick will need to rotate his Barcelona attack in the coming weeks following Robert Lewandowski’s injury.

La Blaugrana extended their lead at the top of La Liga with a superb 4-3 comeback win at home to Celta Vigo this weekend but Lewandowski’s setback overshadowed the final result.

Flick confirmed medical tests would offer an insight on the Poland star’s status and he is now predicted to miss three weeks of action with a hamstring issue.

That window will include Flick being without the 25-La Liga goal scorer for the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid on April 26 and their two UEFA Champions League semi final clashes with Inter Milan.

Ferran Torres is expected to come in as Lewandowski’s direct cover through the middle of Flick’s attack flanked by Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

The Spain international has netted 17 goals in all competitions this season, despite his limited role, and Flick needs him more than ever now.

However, with so many games incoming in quick succession, Ansu Fati could also be utilised, despite appearing on the verge of leaving the club this summer.

Fati was offered a departure ahead of the 2024/25 campaign but no deal was reached as he looked to prove himself to Flick.

His struggles to regain full power, and Flick’s lack of faith in the 22-year-old, have contributed to a tiny impact in 2025.

Fati played four minutes off the bench at Dortmund in midweek, in his first appearance in four months, but he did not feature against Celta Vigo.

Images from DAZN captured Fati’s angry reaction at not being brought on in that game, as the furious striker returned to the bench after being sent out to warm up by Flick.

A patada limpia 😳 El brutal enfado de Ansu Fati tras quedarse sin minutos ante el Celta#LALIGAenDAZN ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/kXVs2oPpzz — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) April 19, 2025

The cramped schedule means Flick needs everyone available in his squad and Fati could be handed a role to protect Torres as Lewandowski’s replacement.