Real Madrid fans boo Kylian Mbappe after Bernabeu appearance

Real Madrid are looking to get their La Liga title challenge back on track in the absence of star striker Kylian Mbappe.

Los Blancos bowed out of the UEFA Champions League in midweek after defeat home and away to Arsenal in the quarter finals.

That now means their La Liga defence, and the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona on April 26, are the only trophy options from the regular campaign.

Carlo Ancelotti’s position in Madrid is under major pressure amid growing speculation that he will leave the club next month before the start of the FIFA Club World Cup in June.

Mbappe is missing from the squad for tonight’s La Liga home clash with Athletic Club as the France captain serves a one-game league suspension following his red card against Alaves last weekend.

Los Blancos’ top scorer is also nursing an ankle injury as he took his place high up in the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

But, on the back of a tense week for Ancelotti and Mbappe, the home fans voiced their annoyance at Mbappe as his image flashed up on the stadium’s big screen.

🚨On a tense night in Madrid the home fans have booed and whistled Kylian Mbappe's appearance at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu #RealMadrid #LaLiga #RealMadridAthletic https://t.co/85p5hG48TJ — Football España (@footballespana_) April 20, 2025

The Los Blancos faithful are frustrated at both Mbappe’s inability to conjure up something against Arsenal and his subsequent ban.

Mbappe’s expression shows he was not happy with the boos aimed in his direction as his teammates chase a key win against their Basque visitors.

A draw would only bring Real Madrid to within six points of La Liga leaders Barcelona, who fought back to win 4-3 against Celta Vigo this weekend, with both sides having six league games left to play this season.

That run-in includes a likely title decider in Barcelona on May 11, which Mbappe will be back fit for, as he faces a race to return for the Copa del Rey final later this month.

Images via ESPN