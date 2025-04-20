Real Madrid mull over Carlo Ancelotti sack decision

Pressure can continued to build on Carlo Ancelotti in recent weeks following a string of poor results for Real Madrid. Recent setbacks have seen them drop seven points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race, and they also exited the Champions League earlier this week with a whimper after losing 5-1 on aggregate to Arsenal.

This has led to many reports suggesting that Ancelotti is on the verge of losing his job. And it is not only that Real Madrid could sack him, but there are also suggestions that he is prepared to walk away on his own terms.

While all of these reports are being released out in the open, the reality within Real Madrid is much calmer. As per Marca, there has yet to be a decision made by Florentino Perez and the board of directors in regards to Ancelotti, as their focus in solely on the team going for success in La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

Ancelotti and Perez did meet after the quarter-final second leg defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday, but there were no discussions about the future of the Italian. They do not see now being the time for this to be spoken about, and it will only be when the season is said and done.

Ancelotti has made it clear this week that now is not the time for discussions about his future, and Perez is of the same opinion. It may well be that he does move on from Real Madrid, but that decision has not yet been made by anyone.

Real Madrid need to get back into form as soon as possible if they are to end the season on a high, and that starts with Sunday’s match against Athletic Club. A victory in that would see the gap to Barcelona close back to within four points with six games to go in the La Liga campaign.