Barcelona’s comeback victory against Celta Vigo has piled the pressure on Real Madrid ahead of facing Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday evening. The gap between the two teams is now seven points, and a slip-up for the defending champions could end their chances of a second successive title.

It will not be easy for Real Madrid to get the victory they need to keep pace with Barcelona, as Athletic are not too far behind them in the La Liga standings. And to make it more difficult, they are without the suspended Kylian Mbappe, who likely would have missed the match anyway had he not been sent off last weekend, given that he injured his ankle against Arsenal on Wednesday.

Mbappe’s replacement is not expected to be a striker, but rather a midfielder. That’s according to Marca, who say that Luka Modric will come into the side in a move that will see Jude Bellingham deployed as a false nine.

Eduardo Camavinga missed the match against Arsenal due to suspension, and he is set to return to the line-up alongside Fran Garcia. David Alaba would drop out in this scenario, and so would Lucas Vazquez – in this case, Federico Valverde would be deployed at right-back.

Athletic were dealt a big blow prior to Sunday’s match with news that Nico Williams is out with an injury. He would have been a sure starter, but it presents an opportunity for Alvaro Djalo, who is expected to be given the nod ahead of Inaki Williams, who has been managing discomfort in recent days.

It should be a very compelling 90 minutes at the Bernabeu. Real Madrid may be favourites, but Athletic are more than capable of piling on the misery.