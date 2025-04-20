La Liga Round Up: Villarreal dent Real Sociedad’s Euro push

Sunday’s La Liga action featured two clashes down in the relegation zone and a key bout in the race for European qualification.

Real Valladolid are on the verge of dropping back into the Segunda Division – amid rumours Ronaldo Nazario is looking to sell the club – as Alaves battle on for survival.

Villarreal are on course for a spot in Europe next season but Real Sociedad face an uphill battle in the run-in.

Let’s take a look at how Sunday’s La Liga action unfolded…

Real Valladolid 2-3 Osasuna

Real Valladolid’s relegation is just a matter of time as fans continue to voice their objection to Ronaldo’s continued involvement at the Estadio José Zorrilla.

However, they made a scrap out of it at home to Europe-chasing Osasuna, after the visitors cruised into a 2-0 half-time lead.

Quickfire second half goals from Raul Moro and Mamadou threated a fightback, but in-form Ante Budimir netted his 18th league goal of the campaign to clinch victory, and move Osasuna up to 11th.

Ante Budimir got a brace as he got his 18th goal in La Liga! 21st in all comps this season!#Budimir #Osasuna #Croatia pic.twitter.com/8UHAdL27Yq — Croatian Football (@CroatiaFooty) April 20, 2025

Villarreal 2-2 Real Sociedad

The top five teams in La Liga will be playing UEFA Champions League football next season and Villarreal have bolster their standing in fifth place.

Two goals either side of the break from Real Sociedad captain Mikel Oyarzabal breathed life into their own push for Europe, but Ayoze Perez notched his 13th league goal of the season, to wrap up an exciting 2-2 draw in Castellon.

⚽️ GOAL: Ayoze Pérez

🇪🇸 Villarreal 2-2 Real Sociedadpic.twitter.com/H4d7hZaL0c — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) April 20, 2025

The Yellow Submarine are now four points clear of Real Betis in sixth, with seven games left to play, as La Real stay in ninth.

Sevilla 1-1 Alaves

Sevilla will be confident they have done enough to avoid a late relegation fight with a six-point gap now in place above the bottom three.

Veteran striker Kike Garcia sealed a battling 1-1 draw for Alaves in Andalucia, to boost their survival chances, with the Basque side now just one point behind 17th place Las Palmas.

6 – Alavés player Kike García has scored six goals in 16 LaLiga matches against Sevilla, his highest tally against a single opponent in the competition. Favourite. pic.twitter.com/Isl3MRKdBN — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 20, 2025

Images via Getty Images/One Football