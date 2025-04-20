Real Madrid are reported to be interested in signing Joan Garcia this summer, and it is no surprise considering his performances for Espanyol this season. The 23-year-old has arguably been the best goalkeeper in La Liga, and with Thibaut Courtois already in his thirties, he looks an ideal long-term successor.

Garcia, who is also wanted by Arsenal, produced another top performance on Friday as Espanyol defeated Getafe to move further clear of the relegation zone, and on the back of that match, his manager waxed lyrical about him.

As per DAZN (via MD), Espanyol head coach Manolo Gonzalez spoke glowingly on Garcia, even comparing his impact at Los Pericos to that of Lionel Messi’s when he was at Barcelona.

“Joan Garcia will be a world reference, without a doubt. Hopefully, because he deserves it, by level and by person. This is the same as when Barcelona had Messi. There was a stuck game and he solved it.”

Garcia has been in sensational form this season – he has amassed the best save percentage, saves per 90 and has the most goals prevented in La Liga, so it is no surprise that the likes of Real Madrid and Arsenal are interested in signing him during this summer’s transfer window. And if serious efforts are made, it will be tough for Espanyol to retain his services for much longer.

With seven matches to go until the end of the La Liga season, Espanyol are eights points clear of the relegation zone – and it is not outlandish to say that Garcia is a big reason why they are so comfortable at this stage. Remarkably, they are also only five points away from the European places, so they could manage to sneak in if they are able to keep up their impressive run between now and the end of May.