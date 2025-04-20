Diego Simeone makes La Liga title admission as gap increases

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has admitted a La Liga title challenge is now beyond his team this for season.

Simeone have been dumped out of the UEFA Champions League by city rivals Real Madrid and the Copa del Rey by Barcelona.

Hansi Flick’s team a pushing for a potential trophy treble in the campaign run-in with Carlo Ancelotti still on track for a possible double.

However, Simeone will end the campaign without a domestic or European trophy, ahead of this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup.

On the back of that double competition exit, Atletico Madrid have failed to rally themselves in the league title race, with just two wins in their last six La Liga games.

Javier Munoz’s 93rd minute winner for Las Palmas condemned Simeone to a 1-0 weekend loss away in Gran Canaria with the gap to leaders Barcelona now 10 points with six games left to play.

Atletico Madrid will once again qualify for the Champions League for 2025/26, with La Liga now granted five domestic qualifying spots, but Simeone knows the title charge is now over for him.

“To have any chance of winning the league, we had to put up perfect numbers. We didn’t do that at Las Palmas,” as per quotes from Diario AS.

“The first half was pretty decent, but their keeper didn’t let us take the lead. We controlled their counter attacks well and the spaces.

“The game started dully in the second half, we couldn’t generate what we hoped for. Their goal was typical of our second half performance overall.

Simeone has three home league games before the curtain falls on the season up against Europe-chasing trio Rayo Vallecano, Real Sociedad and Real Betis.

Their Club World Cup campaign will then start on June 16 after being drawn in Group B alongside Paris Saint-Germain, Botafogo and Seattle Sounders.