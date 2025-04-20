Borussia Dortmund register interest in second Barcelona player

Barcelona look set to be busy this summer, as in order for signings to be made, there must first be sales. And at this stage, there is a new name that has emerged as someone that could move on.

Barcelona have struggled at left-back at times this season, but despite this, it was agreed that Alex Valle would not be considered as an option by Hansi Flick. As such, the young defender was loaned to Celtic last summer, before returning and then immediately leaving for Como on another temporary deal – although that can be made permanent as the Serie A side have an option to buy.

But should that not be activated, Valle would return to Barcelona – but even if that happens, there are chances that he moves again immediately, but on a permanent basis this time.

That’s because Borussia Dortmund have taken an interest in Valle, as reported by MD. In recent weeks, they have been following his progress at Como with a view to making a move in the summer.

Valle is the second Barcelona player that Dortmund have taken an interest in recently, with the first being La Masia sensation Guille Fernandez. At this stage, it is not advanced, but that could change as the summer comes closer.

Barcelona have also been impressed with Valle during his time at Como, and should he return to the club, there are chances for him to remain with the first team – especially as the Catalans are likely to be in need of a new backup to Balde, given that Gerard Martin has struggled on occasion.

It remains to be seen how Valle’s future plays out, but it is Como that have control over the situation for the moment, given that they have an option to buy him from Barcelona.