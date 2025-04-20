Barcelona may have won 4-3 against Celta Vigo on Saturday, but one of the big takeaways is Robert Lewandowski’s injury problem that has now been confirmed by the Catalan giants.

In the 78th minute of proceedings at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Lewandowski pulled out whilst holding his hamstring. He was immediately substituted, and in the aftermath of the fixture, there have been very bad sensations.

And those have now been confirmed by Barcelona, who have confirmed in an official statement that Lewandowski “has a left semitendinosus injury”.

Barcelona have stated that Lewandowski’s return “will be determined by his progress”, but as per MD, it is expected that he will out for three weeks. It means that he is confirmed as being unavailable for next week’s Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid, while he is also considered to be a major doubt for the upcoming Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan.

On top of matches against Real Madrid and Inter, Lewandowski is also expected to miss La Liga fixtures against Mallorca and Real Valladolid, but he should be back for El Clasico on the 11th of May, barring any setbacks.

Lewandowski has been in prolific form this season, scoring 40 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions. And three of those have come in the two previous meeting against Real Madrid, which underlines how important his absence is likely to be for Barcelona.

Hansi Flick must now reconsider his options ahead of a vitally important run of fixtures. Ferran Torres is the obvious replacement for Lewandowski given that he has been Barcelona’s backup striker this season, and he has been in good form in recent weeks. There is also the option of Dani Olmo, who has been utilised as a false nine on multiple occasions since his return to Catalonia last summer.