Fabrizio Romano reveals 21-year-old sensation’s Barcelona dream

Barcelona are expected to be busy this summer, and while they have been linked to several attackers, there is one that is very unlikely to follow in the footsteps of Dani Olmo – that being someone that left the club at a young age before making a triumph return years later.

Like Olmo, Xavi Simons departed Barcelona when he was still in La Masia. At the age of 16, he opted to join Paris Saint-Germain, whom he was on the books of until 2023, after which he joined Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

Simons has chances to leave Leipzig this summer with many clubs interested in signing him, but the one that he wants most does not appear likely to make a move. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who has revealed that the 21-year-old dreams of returning to Barcelona at some stage in his career.

“Xavi Simons plans for potential summer move as concrete possibility, as reported weeks ago. Premier League clubs are informed as it’s the most likely destination for fee around €75m to RB Leipzig. Xavi dreams to play for Barcelona one day, but it’s unlikely for this summer.”

Olmo’s existence at Barcelona does mean that a player like Simons is not particularly needed, especially as Hansi Flick also has Gavi, Fermin Lopez and Pablo Torre as options at attacking midfield. And there is also highly-rated talent Guille Fernandez in La Masia that has been pushing for chances in the first team.

If Simons were to make a move to the Premier League in the summer, it would certainly decrease his chances of joining Barcelona in the future – especially if the Catalans continue to find it difficult to resolve their financial problems. That could come into his mind when thinking about whether he should end his time at Leipzig.