Barcelona star clashes with Hansi Flick after Celta Vigo comeback

Barcelona won 4-3 against Celta Vigo, but one player was far from pleased after the full time whistle in Montjuic – and those frustrations were levelled at his head coach, Hansi Flick.

It has a spectacular comeback win for the Catalans at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, as he came from 3-1 behind on the hour mark to secure the three points that take them seven ahead of Real Madrid in the La Liga title race. But while there was joy among their players, one was not happy: Hector Fort.

As per MD, Fort was spotted in an exchange with Flick on the pitch after the full time whistle. According to the report, the young defender rejected an embrace from his manager, who gave him a quiet word in his ear before they parted ways.

The match against Celta was another in which Flick saw no action. The 18-year-old right-back has made only 14 appearances this season across all competition due to Jules Kounde being a nailed starter, while he has also not been utilised at left-back despite having impressed in the position during the 2023-24 campaign.

Fort’s frustration can be seen as understandable in the sense that Gerard Martin has struggled as Alejandro Balde’s backup this season, but despite this, he continues to be picked ahead of Fort. But his reaction is unlikely to go down well within Barcelona, and it could lead to even less opportunities between now and the summer.

Fort’s situation has attracted significant speculation in recent months. He appears certain to leave in the summer due to Barcelona’s desire to sign a new right-back, although he does not want to move on – even if it is only on loan. But after this scenario, he could start to accept that he has little place in the first team going forward.