Atletico Madrid willing to sell 25-year-old Premier League target

Atletico Madrid are expecting to be busy this summer, even if they are unlikely to spend as much as they did in 2024. They are eyeing multiple big signings, but this could also mean that there are significant sales.

In the last few months, it has become clear within Atleti that Alex Baena is a player that must be signed during the summer transfer window. The 23-year-old has been one of La Liga’s best playmakers over the last couple of seasons, and he also plays in a position that has had problems in Diego Simeone’s squad: left midfield.

And one of the players that Atleti currently have in that position could be sold, it has now been reported.

As per Relevo, Atleti have decided that they will listen to summer offers for Samuel Lino, who has struggled to command a regular starting place this season. The 25-year-old is no longer considered non-transferable, and that is music to the ears of multiple Premier League clubs that are said to hold an interest in him.

Lino broke on to the scene at Atleti during the 2023-24 season, but the current campaign has not been as favourable for him. He has often been preferred to Conor Gallagher, and should Baena arrive, he would drop further down the pecking order.

It may well be that Atleti look to sell Lino in order to bankroll the signing of Baena. Given that they are planning to sign multiple defenders this summer, they may not have enough for the Villarreal man unless they generate funds, and that is where the Brazilian winger would come in.

It remains to be seen whether Lino departs the Metropolitano in the summer, but it is clear that his standing in the eyes of Simeone has dropped significantly over the course of the season – and it could be difficult to come back from this.