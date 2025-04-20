Arne Slot hits out at Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘commitment question’

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold moved back to centre stage for Arne Slot in their 1-0 Premier League win at Leicester City.

Victory on the road at the King Power Stadium confirmed the Foxes instant relegation back down to the EFL Championship and brought Liverpool to within three points of sealing the EPL title.

Slot’s charges struggled to find a way past their dogged hosts for the majority of the game until he threw on his returning right-back in the closing stages.

Alexander-Arnold has been out of the headlines in recent weeks due to injury but he made a massive impact on his return.

Questions over his future remain at the forefront of Slot’s mind following the extensions of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Alexander-Arnold now faces a rapidly approaching decision over whether to extend his own expiring contract beyond June or accept the five-year deal to join Real Madrid as a free agent this summer.

The 26-year-old dodged questions over his plans after the win in Leicester as the saga rolls on.

“I’ve said all season that I’m not going to speak on my situation. I’m not going to go into the details,” as per reports from Sky Sports, via BBC Sport.

That point was backed up by his manager who claimed there has never been a concern over his No.66’s commitment to the cause during the swirling exit rumours.

“It would be ridiculous for anyone to question his commitment to this club,” Slot stated at full-time.

“All of the headlines tomorrow should be about Trent, his goal, and all of the incredible moments he’s brought to this football club over the years.”

No update is expected from either side until Liverpool have 100% confirmed themselves as Premier League champions which will come next weekend if they win at home to Tottenham.