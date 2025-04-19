Barcelona had been heading for defeat against Celta Vigo, but they are now 4-3 ahead in this extraordinary match at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Ferran Torres scored a wonderful solo goal to give Barcelona an early lead, but just four minutes later, they have been pegged back by Celta. The equaliser came from Borja Iglesias, who was able to turn the ball into an empty net after Wojciech Szczesny missed a cross from Pablo Duran.

Iglesias scored his second of the afternoon to give Celta a shock lead soon into the second half, and soon after, he completed his hat-trick to make it 3-1. But Barcelona came roaring back with Dani Olmo making it 3-2, and Raphinha netted the equaliser soon after that.

And now the Brazilian superstar has scored the winning goal in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

RAPHINHA WINS IT IN THE 98TH MINUTE FOR BARCELONA

It has been an unbelievable match in Montjuic, and it looks like Barcelona will be taking a very important three points.