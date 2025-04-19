Barcelona Celta

WATCH: Barcelona pegged back immediately as Borja Iglesias scores for Celta Vigo

Barcelona made a dream start in their bid to go seven points clear at the top of La Liga, but they have now been pegged back by Celta Vigo in their encounter at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Ferran Torres scored a wonderful solo goal to give Barcelona an early lead, but just four minutes later, they have been pegged back by Celta. The equaliser has come from Borja Iglesias, who was able to turn the ball into an empty net after Wojciech Szczesny missed a cross from Pablo Duran.

Szczesny will not want to see that one again, but it is an excellent ball into the box from Duran. Celta have generally struggled away from home this season, but with European qualification in their sights, they have picked up in recent weeks.

Barcelona need a response if they are to secure another La Liga victory, and in the process, pile the pressure on Real Madrid, who are in action on Sunday against Athletic Club.

