WATCH: Barcelona fall behind as Borja Iglesias doubles up for Celta Vigo

Barcelona made a dream start in their bid to go seven points clear at the top of La Liga, but they are now behind to Celta Vigo in their encounter at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Ferran Torres scored a wonderful solo goal to give Barcelona an early lead, but just four minutes later, they have been pegged back by Celta. The equaliser came from Borja Iglesias, who was able to turn the ball into an empty net after Wojciech Szczesny missed a cross from Pablo Duran.

And now Iglesias has scored his second of the afternoon to give Celta a shock lead.

Frenkie de Jong no calculó bien y Borja Iglesias lo aprovechó en Montjuic 💥 El RC Celta marca el segundo ante el FC Barcelona#LALIGAenDAZN ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/VfCgHJvT0b — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) April 19, 2025

🚨🇪🇸 GOAL | Barcelona 1-2 Celta Vigo | Borja Iglesias BARCELONA HAVE GONE BEHIND AGAINST CELTA VIGO !!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/z1uGCJ085u — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) April 19, 2025

It is not a moment that Frenkie de Jong will not want to see again. He completely misjudged the ball over the top, and that allows Iglesias to race in behind and beat Szczesny for the second time in the match. There is now a lot of work for Barcelona to do if they are to secure victory in this one.