WATCH: Raphinha brings Barcelona back level against Celta Vigo

Barcelona had been heading for defeat against Celta Vigo, but they are now back level in this extraordinary match at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Ferran Torres scored a wonderful solo goal to give Barcelona an early lead, but just four minutes later, they have been pegged back by Celta. The equaliser came from Borja Iglesias, who was able to turn the ball into an empty net after Wojciech Szczesny missed a cross from Pablo Duran.

Iglesias scored his second of the afternoon to give Celta a shock lead soon into the second half, and soon after, he completed his hat-trick to make it 3-1. But Barcelona have roaring back with Dani Olmo making it 3-2, and now Raphinha has netted the equaliser.

🚨🇪🇸 GOAL | Barcelona 3-3 Celta Vigo | Raphinha RAPHINHA HAS EQUALIZED FOR BARCELONA !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! LAMINE YAMAL WITH THE ASSIST !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/1KjyhcHVxM — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) April 19, 2025

Barcelona certainly have their tails up now, and with momentum behind them, they will feel that they can take the three points that they need to go seven clear of Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga standings.