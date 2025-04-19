Barcelona had gone 3-1 behind to Celta Vigo in their La Liga match, but a quick response has been the deficit cut to one at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Ferran Torres scored a wonderful solo goal to give Barcelona an early lead, but just four minutes later, they have been pegged back by Celta. The equaliser came from Borja Iglesias, who was able to turn the ball into an empty net after Wojciech Szczesny missed a cross from Pablo Duran.

Iglesias scored his second of the afternoon to give Celta a shock lead soon into the second half, and he has now completed his hat-trick to make it 3-1.

But minutes later, Barcelona brought it back to 3-2 as Dani Olmo found the back of the net minutes after coming off the bench.

Barcelona will have their tails up after Olmo’s goal, and they will now fancy their chances of at least securing a draw in this one.