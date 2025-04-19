Barcelona can go seven points clear at the top of La Liga with a victory over Celta Vigo on Saturday afternoon. The Catalans saw their unbeaten start to 2025 come to an end in midweek with a defeat to Borussia Dortmund that mattered little in the end as they progressed to the Champions League semi-finals, but they will still be determined to bounce back from that disappointment.

Barcelona are unbeaten in La Liga since December, and they will be keen to extend that streak against a Celta side that are right in the hunt for European qualification. And because of the threat that they pose despite a poor away record, Hansi Flick is not prepared to take any chances with his team selection.

As per Sport, Pedri and Inigo Martinez will return to the starting line-up from the midweek defeat in Dortmund, as Flick looks set to go with his “gala XI”, with the exception of injured left-back Alejandro Balde.

Celta are hoping to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to another Catalan team in Espanyol, but they will look to do so without the services of key defender Carl Starfelt, who suffered a hamstring injury at Balaidos. Carlos Dominguez is a likely replacement, as captain and talisman Iago Aspas prepares to start against a Barcelona side that he has had a lot of success against in recent years.

It should be a very intriguing match-up at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. There is no doubt that Barcelona go into the contest as favourites, but Celta will look to make life difficult – and they will also be hoping to take advantage of any possible vulnerability that has crept in after the defeat to Dortmund earlier in the week. But that will still be much easier said than done.