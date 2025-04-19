Nico Williams has dropped a hint over staying at Athletic Club beyond this summer if they qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Williams netted the second goal in Athletic Club’s 2-0 Europa League quarter final second-leg win over Rangers to set up a last four showdown with Manchester United.

The Basque side are currently in fourth in La Liga – and in a strong position to qualify for the UCL via the domestic route – with Spain also receiving a bonus fifth spot for 2025/26.

Williams has been heavily linked with a move away from Bilbao in the coming months after opting against a switch to Barcelona last summer.

The 22-year-old is a key transfer target for Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, with the Gunners prepared to trigger his €60m release clause, and potentially pay more in a structured deal.

Williams previously appeared ready to step away from his boyhood club, but their drive in the Europa League – and the prospect of playing Champions League football at the Estadio San Mames next season – is turning his head.

“Every kid wants to play at Old Trafford,” he told Diario AS after landing a double header with Ruben Amorim’s side.

“We have the goal of winning the Europa League in our sights, and for next year, we want to crush it in the Champions League!

“Little by little. I think our motto of going through each round has been to keep it ‘on the down low’ as the best way to go.

“We’re doing very well, and we need to continue like this to reach the final.

“The Estadio San Mames deserves it [us in the final there] more than anyone. We’ve done very well to reach the semi final as we wanted.

“Now, it’s just one more step to the final, and hopefully we can get there.”