Saturday’s La Liga action featured another title blow for Atletico Madrid as Rayo Vallecano and Mallorca lost ground in the race for Europe.

Barcelona pulled off a superb 4-3 comeback win at home to Celta Vigo to extend their lead at the top of the table but Los Rojiblancos now look cut adrift in third spot.

Let’s take a look at how Saturday’s action unfolded…

Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Valencia

Rayo Vallecano are in a clutch of teams still pushing for European qualification but they were held at home to Valencia.

Thee news of Inigo Perez’s contract extension was a major boost for the home fans in Vallecas as they edged ahead just before half time via Cesar Tarenga’s own goal.

However, Los Che were the better side in the opening period, and they got their reward in the closing stages, as Umar Sadiq bundled home from close range.

🇳🇬✨ Umar Sadiq (28) has 5 La Liga goals for Valencia since signing on loan for them in January. ✅ Today he was substituted on in the 66th minute, then scored an equaliser in the 75th minute. He's their 3rd highest goalscorer in the league this season. Important impact. 👏 pic.twitter.com/yKbgDzcUse — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) April 19, 2025

Rayo are now three points off seventh place as Valencia edge closer to safety under Carlos Corberan.

Mallorca 0-0 Leganes

Mallorca currently occupy seventh place, ahead of Rayo and Celta Vigo, but they could not find a way past a stubborn Leganes in Palma.

Leganes are fighting for their lives down in the relegation zone and they picked up a key point on the road in their trip off the mainland.

The hosts had openings either side of the break, but there was an end of season feel in the air, as substitutes Antonio Sanchez and Marc Domenech missed late chances to win it for the home side.

❤️‍🩹 GRÀCIES, MALLORQUINISTES 🖤 No deixarem d'intentar-ho. pic.twitter.com/wyYETICxLd — RCD Mallorca (@RCD_Mallorca) April 19, 2025

Las Palmas 1-0 Atletico Madrid

In Saturday’s final game, Las Palmas snatched a dramatic 93rd minute winner to effectively end Atletico Madrid’s lingering title hopes.

Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth were both denied in the first half, as Las Palmas held on, but the expected response did not materialise from Diego Simeone’s team.

And as the clock ticked down, Javier Munoz gambled on Atletico Madrid’s failure to clear a long ball, to prod home a shock winner in Gran Canaria.

🚨 JAVIER MUNOZ WINS IT IN THE 95TH MINUTE AGAINST ATLETICO MADRID! 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/EXaHGZpdhb — KinG £ (@xKGx__) April 19, 2025

Defeat leaves Simeone’s charges 10 points behind Barcelona overnight.

Images via Getty Images/One Football