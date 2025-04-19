Inter Milan defender admits ‘we don’t know how to stop’ Barcelona star

Barcelona and Inter Milan face a UEFA Champions League showdown to keep their respective treble challenges alive.

Simone Inzaghi’s side head to Catalonia for a semi final first-leg on April 30 before the return clash at the San Siro six days later.

The two sides are enjoying incredible campaigns so far with Hansi Flick’s Barca pushing for the La Liga title, Copa del Rey and the UCL as Inter also chase Europe’s top club prize alongside the Serie A crown and the Coppa Italia.

Ahead of the first semi final game, Barcelona have been rocked by a major injury setback, with top scorer Robert Lewandowski set to miss out due to a hamstring injury.

Ferran Torres is expected to replace Lewandowski, if the Poland international does remain sidelined, flanked by Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

Flick opted to rest Lamine Yamal from the start in Barcelona’s 4-3 thrilling comeback win over Celta Vigo – but he was introduced late on – as two late goals from Raphinha sealed a vital victory in the title race.

The duo have been sensational this season and Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni admitted there is no plan to try and stop Lamine Yamal down Barcelona’s right-hand side.

“Individually, we’re not as strong as the other three semi finalists, but as a team we can beat any of them,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport, via Marca.

“I don’t know [how we plan for Lamine Yamal]. The last time I faced him, in the Euros, we [Italy] didn’t do so well against him.

“Barcelona are a team with a very clear identity and we have to defend as a team against them.”

The most recent meetings between Barcelona and Inter Milan came in the 2022/23 UCL group stages, with Inter winning 1-0 at home, as Lewandowski scored twice in the final 10 minutes to secure a 3-3 draw in Barcelona.