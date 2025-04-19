Deco drops fresh update on Barcelona’s Wojciech Szczesny renewal plan

Wojciech Szczesny could finally put pen to paper on a Barcelona contract extension before the end of the month.

The former Poland international endured a tough start to life as first choice goalkeeper for Hansi Flick this season, but he has started to deliver with his performances, as part of an impressive streak of consistency in 2025.

Despite initially opting for Inaki Pena as the player to cover for Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s season-ending injury, the situation has now been flipped by Flick in Szczesny’s favour.

Flick made the bold call to bring Szczesny out of retirement in the first half of the campaign, following Ter Stegen’s injury, and he now looks unmoveable between the Barcelona posts.

Szczesny signed a short term deal at the club, running until the end of the current season, but all parties are open to an extension based on his form.

Ter Stegen will return to the first team over the summer, and Szczesny will likely slot back as a deputy, but he appears happy with that scenario.

Sporting director Deco confirmed talks are moving positively and he fully expects the veteran stopper to extend his link before the campaign wraps up in May.

“Szczesny is a very experienced goalkeeper. We had the opportunity to bring him in through one of those coincidences that occur in football,” as per quotes from Marca.

“He was a player we knew had a lot to contribute to the squad and he’s done that. The credit goes to the coaches and the players themselves on a day-to-day basis.

“We’re very happy with him and the role he’s playing in our campaign. He’ll surely stay with us next season.”

Szczesny prospective new contract will run until the end of the 2025/26 season but the club could insert an extension clause into the agreement for the following campaign.