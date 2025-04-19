Carlo Ancelotti ‘decides’ Real Madrid exit date amid Brazil offer

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly made the bold decision to leave the club at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Ancelotti’s current contract in the Spanish capital runs until the end of the 2025/26 campaign but their brutal UEFA Champions League exit has changed the situation.

Club president Florentino Perez is preparing for crunch talks with the Italian coach to roadmap a plan over what happens next in Madrid.

Ancelotti has expressed his desire to focus on the season run-in, with the La Liga title race and Copa del Rey final both still in the balance, which both feature key battles with Barcelona,

Xabi Alonso has been highlighted as the favourite to come in, if Ancelotti leaves, with the former midfielder also under contract until 2026 at Bayer Leverkusen.

Despite rumours of Ancelotti being sacked after the Copa del Rey final with Barcelona on April 26 – regardless of the result – with the potential of a caretaker appointed until the end of May, Ancelotti’s exit date has now been revealed.

As per exclusive reports from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Ancelotti will leave his role, but not until the final ball is kicked in the 20424/25 season.

Talks will take place before and after the Copa del Rey, but Ancelotti’s position looks set, and Perez will opt against firing him without the chance to see the campaign out.

Negotiations with Alonso will then step up, as Real Madrid are required to pay a fee to break his contract with Ancelotti preparing for talks with Brazil.

The Samba Boys have been targeting Ancelotti for the national team job for over 12 months and the position has become vacant again following the sacking of Dorvial Junior.

Ancelotti has remained open to the idea of a bold move to Rio de Janeiro, and that role is now his preferred option, after leaving Madrid earlier than he expected.